Packers snap counts: offensive line is consistent in 6-game streak

On a team that has struggled immensely with injuries on the defensive side of the ball, Green Bay’s offensive line has consistently protected MVP-candidate Aaron Rodgers.

And, best of all, it’s been the same guys doing it.

During the Packers’ six-game winning streak, offensive linemen Brian Bulaga, David Bakhtiari, Jason Spriggs, T.J. Lang, Corey Linsley and Lane Taylor have stayed impressively healthy in the back stretch of the NFL season.

Taylor has missed two snaps and Linsley has missed only one play since the Packers’ Week 11 loss to Washington. Buluga and Bakhtiari both didn’t miss any snaps from Weeks 12-15, and they’ve both played in at least 89 percent of offensive plays in the last two weeks. At guard, Spriggs did a fine job filling in for two weeks in place of Lang, who was injured in Week 10.

In the six-game winning streak, Rodgers has only been sacked an average of 1.6 times per game.

Some other notes from Sunday’s snap counts:

— Micah Hyde played in 100 percent of the Packers’ snaps for the first time since Week 4 in the win over the New York Giants.

— Fullback Aaron Ripkowski played in a season-high 36 snaps.

— Wide receiver Geronimo Allison was active in the Packers’ offense again, lining up 81 percent of the time.

Here’s the complete offensive and defensive snap counts for Green Bay against Detroit in Week 17:

GAME 16: LIONS (OFFENSE)

PLAYER PLAYS (75) % Bakhtiari 75 100% Taylor 75 100% Linsley 75 100% A. Rodgers 75 100% Lang 75 100% Adams 70 93% Nelson 70 93% Bulaga 67 89% Allison 61 81% Cook 40 53% Ripkowski 36 48% Montgomery 35 47% R. Rodgers 35 47% Janis 12 16% Michael 9 12% Kerridge 6 8% Spriggs 5 7% Barclay 3 4% Davis 1 1%

GAME 16: LIONS (DEFENSE)