Packers bolster offensive line with veteran guard Evans

One day before the start of the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers might have added a starting offensive lineman.

The Packers on Wednesday signed veteran guard Jahri Evans, who could perhaps slip into a starting role on the right side vacated when T.J. Lang left via free agency for Detroit.

Drafted in the fourth round in 2006 out of small Bloomsburg (Pa.) University by New Orleans, Evans nevertheless started all 16 games in his rookie season and remained so through the 2015 season, missing just seven games. Five of those missed games came in 2015 and after the season he signed with Seattle. But the Seahawks cut him before the start of the 2016 season and he re-upped with the Saints, where once again he started all 16 games.

Evans has been named to six Pro Bowls, and as recent as 2014, and is a four-time first-team All-Pro.

In 169 regular-season games, Evans had allowed 25 sacks, although 16 have come in the past four seasons. He played in 10 playoff games, all starts of course, with the Saints and didn’t allow a sack or commit a penalty in any of them.

Evans will turn 34 in August, making him the oldest player on Green Bay’s roster.