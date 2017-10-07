Ohio State scores two late to top Wisconsin 3-2

MADISON, Wis. – With the Badgers leading 2-1 in the third period, Ohio State scored twice in the last five minutes to rally past Wisconsin in the Big Ten season opener Friday at the Kohl Center.

Mason Jobst scored twice for the Buckeyes, including the game-winner at the 18:44 mark of the third period.

Trent Frederic gave Wisconsin a 1-0 lead with a goal 7:38 into the second, but the Badgers tied it up later in the period off Jobst’s backhand with 5:29 remaining.

At 10:22 in the third, Tarek Baker gave the Badgers a 2-1 lead on a penalty shot for his first career goal.

Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton stopped 21 shots in defeat.

Wisconsin (1-1-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) returns to the ice on Saturday at 5 p.m. looking for a series split with the Buckeyes (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten).