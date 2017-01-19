HE’S ON FIRE! Fan update brings Giannis, Middleton to NBA Jam

Rejoice, Milwaukee Bucks fans.

Giannis Antetokoumpo has come to NBA Jam.

Hogs With A Blog has released an unofficial update to the cartoonish basketball classic that retrofits the mid-’90s roster for the 2016-17 season, giving long-suffering Bucks gamers the chance to shatter backboards and set nets on fire with Antetokounmpo’s 9/10 dunk rating and 8/10 speed.

Vin Baker, Blue Edwards, Todd Day and Brad Lohaus have been replaced by Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton (poor Jabari), a much-needed upgrade for Bucks fans who once struggled to stop powerhouse duos like Charles Barkley/Dan Majerle and Scottie Pippen/B.J. Armstrong.

The site also promises a host of unlockables and Easter eggs reminiscent of the original game.

The update is based on the Super Nintendo version of NBA Jam: Tournament Edition and is playable via a SNES emulator.

Originally released by publisher Midway in 1993, NBA Jam has appeared on numerous platforms over the years, most recently as NBA Jam: On Fire Edition, released in 2011.