Monday Morning Rewind: Dekker’s hair gets All-Star treatment
It’s hard to track everything on the Internet and that’s why we’re here. To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.
So sit back, relax and enjoy.
We might be at the point in society where we are over-sharing.
Gameday cut!! Big game tonight at home. #BehindTheScenes#7uppic.twitter.com/a8IYmW6Zee
— Sam Dekker (@dekker) January 13, 2017
Not a bad way to come back home from work…
Home sweet home! #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/xHxFDFhRbr
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 16, 2017
It was a new NCAA women’s hockey attendance record when the Badgers #FilledTheBowl
Safe to say this weekend was a memorable weekend for the #Badgers https://t.co/IA2JbDfeTL
— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 15, 2017