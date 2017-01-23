Monday Morning Rewind: Milwaukee Panthers attempt to sing fight song

It’s hard to track everything on the Internet, and that’s why we’re here.

To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.

So sit back, relax and enjoy.

Thank you, Giannis, for all the dunks!

A thank you from ALL-STAR @giannis_an34 for all the support during @nbaallstar voting!! #OwnTheFuture A video posted by Milwaukee Bucks (@bucks) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

The Milwaukee basketball team might have to stick to playing basketball…

Comeback OT win. #grittynotpretty …made guys learn the fight song 😂 pic.twitter.com/ECAshIBCPA — Will Vergollo (@W_Vergollo) January 22, 2017

Quite the bold claim to put on a resume. But hey, we believe it.