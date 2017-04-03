Monday Morning Rewind: Giannis pranks Bucks fans at bus stop

Keeping track of all the best videos on the internet can be a full-time job.

Fortunately for you, it’s our full-time job.

To start off your week, we bring you some of the videos you might have missed the past seven days.

So sit back, relax and enjoy.

Hey. This isn’t weird. It’s just Giannis calling you on a bus stop ad.

The Greek Freak freaks out some unsuspecting Bucks fans (via @mountaindew) pic.twitter.com/SDNWUVo1OF — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 31, 2017

Never change, Tim.

There are no words. Follow this man on Twitter.

The Shawshank Redemption Thank You

to the BEST Equipment

Manager in all of Baseball!

& Thank You @wilsonballglove! pic.twitter.com/HUcn0AqLyD — Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) March 29, 2017

Martellus Bennett, ladies and gentlemen.

Behind the scenes of @MartysaurusRex doing voiceover for the next "Hey A.J." App! Coming soon! #TheImaginationAgency pic.twitter.com/zy4qEPvxtt — TheImaginationAgency (@ImaginationAgcy) March 28, 2017

Practice makes perfect.