Their young stars shined in Toronto, but the Milwaukee Bucks came up just short in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Toronto Raptors.

Check out our favorite highlights from the game below, including big plays from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thon Maker, Greg Monroe and Malcolm Brogdon, as well as all of our postgame interviews:

"Spinning… and winning." Khris Middleton gives the @Bucks an early lead! Game 2 is live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/42EBk7qrMT — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 18, 2017

Greg Monroe cuts the deficit to 2 with a 2-handed jam! The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/iCvEn3RFUf — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 18, 2017

Giannis forces the switch and dishes to Middleton for 3! The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/nc4j6KDCwj — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 19, 2017

And 1 for Moose! Brogdon finds Monroe, and the @Bucks cut into the Raptors' lead! They're live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/yg9jQVZMQs — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 19, 2017

"The combination of the future!" Giannis feeds Thon for the alley-oop! Catch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/GMUAEGYrjD — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 19, 2017

Head coach Jason Kidd says he's proud of the way the @Bucks battled in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/FIOQNftuiG — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 19, 2017

Raptors coach Dwane Casey says the #Bucks are a "tough, grind it out team" pic.twitter.com/EdAlBdtD6m — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 19, 2017

Greg Monroe says the #Bucks have many voices in the locker room providing leadership in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/CPwFaAZUBt — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 19, 2017