Twi-lights: Bucks’ young stars make plays in Game 2

Their young stars shined in Toronto, but the Milwaukee Bucks came up just short in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Toronto Raptors.

Check out our favorite highlights from the game below, including big plays from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thon Maker, Greg Monroe and Malcolm Brogdon, as well as all of our postgame interviews: