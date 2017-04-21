Twi-lights: Bucks cruise to big win in Game 3
Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way, as the Milwaukee Bucks demolished the Toronto Raptors 104-77 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Check out the best highlights from the win below, as well as all of our postgame interviews:
LISTEN TO THAT CROWD! Khris Middleton gets us started with a trey! The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/B0yf4fwnwX pic.twitter.com/Pgp0XnyvsT
SERGE IBAKA, MEET THON MAKER!
The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/B0yf4fwnwX pic.twitter.com/qvsoMmyojR
The @Bucks are dominating at home, and Giannis is leading the way! Game 3 is live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/B0yf4fwnwX pic.twitter.com/O9PN8nVoFb
DELLY FOR 3! That makes it 39-15, @Bucks!
Game 3 is live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/B0yf4fwnwX pic.twitter.com/hi8KXALAe8
The rookies go to work! Brogdon finds Maker for a wide-open 3! The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/B0yf4fwnwX pic.twitter.com/rzgj08h7G4
.@Giannis_An34 is a bad, bad man…
The @Bucks are LIVE and dominating Game 3 on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/B0yf4fwnwX pic.twitter.com/Vg2GQX45xV
Rookie Thon Maker says the @Bucks can't get comfortable after their big win pic.twitter.com/TWe1VObs3A
.@Bucks coach Jason Kidd says Giannis and Middleton set the tone in Game 3, but that his team needs to stay focused heading into Game 4 pic.twitter.com/JIJkCI2fnb
.@Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon says the home crowd was "amazing" in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/tiBtPTECf0
