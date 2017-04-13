FOX Sports Wisconsin to televise first-round Bucks playoff series

FOX Sports Wisconsin on Thursday announced that it will televise the first round of the Eastern Conference playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. All telecasts will include a one-hour Bucks Live pregame show and extended postgame coverage.

Nationally-recognized broadcast voice Gus Johnson will handle play-by-play throughout the playoffs. Milwaukee Bucks legend Marques Johnson will add a seventh playoff appearance to his Bucks resume, this time from the broadcast booth as the color analyst. Telly Hughes will handle sideline reporting duties.

Bucks Live pregame and postgame shows, as well as the first-round playoff series, will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. Fans can download the mobile app from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. To stream games, users will need to verify credentials by signing in with their pay TV provider’s user ID and password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.



Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Telecast Schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, April 15

3:30 p.m. Bucks Live

4:30 p.m. Bucks at Raptors

Game 2: Tuesday, April 18

5 p.m. Bucks Live

6 p.m. Bucks at Raptors

Game 3: Thursday, April 20

6 p.m. Bucks Live

7 p.m. Raptors at Bucks

Game 4: Saturday, April 22

1 p.m. Bucks Live

2 p.m. Raptors at Bucks

If necessary, FOX Sports Wisconsin will broadcast additional Bucks playoff games scheduled for April 24, April 27 and April 29. Details will be updated on FOXSportsWisconsin.com.

FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches more than 1.5 million homes and telecasts nearly 2,600 hours of locally produced programming per year. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network, visit: FOXSportsWisconsin.com