Bucks-Celtics Twi-lights: Thon Maker swats Brown’s shot

Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker started his second game in his young NBA career.
AP

Although the Milwaukee Bucks lost 112-108 in overtime to the Boston Celtics, there still were plenty of highlights.

Catch up on the best highlights from the night, including Thon Maker’s incredible block of a Jaylen Brown shot attempt.

But first, we’ll get you started with Marques Johnson reflecting on his days playing Larry Bird and the Celtics: