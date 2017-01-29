Bucks-Celtics Twi-lights: Thon Maker swats Brown’s shot

Although the Milwaukee Bucks lost 112-108 in overtime to the Boston Celtics, there still were plenty of highlights.

Catch up on the best highlights from the night, including Thon Maker’s incredible block of a Jaylen Brown shot attempt.

But first, we’ll get you started with Marques Johnson reflecting on his days playing Larry Bird and the Celtics:

Michael Beasley says the #Bucks need to take pride in their defense. He has 11 points at the half! pic.twitter.com/Xgca6QgpH2 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2017

#Celtics guard Marcus Smart says the #Bucks kept fighting and making plays down the stretch pic.twitter.com/sOR0u5gdCH — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2017

#Bucks head coach Jason Kidd says his team never quit in the overtime loss tonight pic.twitter.com/xxUunRrWaQ — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 29, 2017