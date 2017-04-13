Bucks Twi-lights: Bench steps up in Boston

Rashad Vaughn finished with 14 points in the Bucks' loss in Boston.
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

With the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference locked up, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to rest three starters.

So head coach Jason Kidd called for the bench.

Spencer Hawes and Michael Beasley both scored 15 points and Rashad Vaughn added 14 in the Bucks’ loss.

