Twi-lights: Bucks 109, Spurs 107

For the first time since 2008 the Milwaukee Bucks are winners at AT&T Center.

The Bucks rallied with star Giannis Antetokounmpo ailing, toppling the San Antonio Spurs 109-107 thanks to big performances by Michael Beasley, Malcolm Brogdon and Jabari Parker.

Check out the best highlights from the win, as well as all of our postgame interviews below: