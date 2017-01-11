Twi-lights: Bucks 109, Spurs 107
For the first time since 2008 the Milwaukee Bucks are winners at AT&T Center.
The Bucks rallied with star Giannis Antetokounmpo ailing, toppling the San Antonio Spurs 109-107 thanks to big performances by Michael Beasley, Malcolm Brogdon and Jabari Parker.
Check out the best highlights from the win, as well as all of our postgame interviews below:
Michael Beasley spins past Manu Ginobili for a nifty bucket.
The @Bucks and the Spurs are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/mZG4CUYc22 pic.twitter.com/kz9kHiVvS0
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017
Check out that teamwork!
The @Bucks and Spurs are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO and @fswisconsin: https://t.co/mZG4CUYc22 pic.twitter.com/PuNZPZTAbh
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017
.@Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon just keeps making plays
They're live NOW on #FOXSportsGO and @fswisconsin: https://t.co/mZG4CUYc22 pic.twitter.com/mEjc2hc98H
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017
REMEMBER: Vote early. Vote often. Vote Jabari.#NBAVote
The @Bucks are live now on #FOXSportsGO and @fswisconsin: https://t.co/mZG4CUYc22 pic.twitter.com/jloYyYaIl8
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017
Jabari Parker flips a left-handed, behind-the-back pass to Tony Snell for 3!
The @Bucks are live on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/mZG4CUYc22 pic.twitter.com/KSGTOvtoMD
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017
Michael Beasley shuts down Tony Parker at the rim!
The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO and @fswisconsin: https://t.co/mZG4CUYc22 pic.twitter.com/lAY2zRJ351
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017
"The President! Ice water in his veins!"
Malcolm Brogdon hits a 3 and the @Bucks trail by 1! They're live NOW: https://t.co/mZG4CUYc22 pic.twitter.com/bS5LPMD5zG
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017
Jabari Parker gives the @Bucks the lead! You should probably vote for him via #NBAVote
They're live on #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/mZG4CUYc22 pic.twitter.com/sWF9CL1h6j
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017
Michael Beasley says it's hard to find another rookie like the @Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/R9ZpCOQ2gX
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017
.@Bucks head coach Jason Kidd says composure and discipline were the keys to their win over the Spurs pic.twitter.com/yiuojgLbD9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 11, 2017