The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed veteran guard Jason Terry, the team announced Monday night. Terry, who played his first year with the Bucks in 2016-17, was an unrestricted free agent.

In 74 games with the Bucks last season, the 40-year-old averaged 4.1 points, 1.3 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. He shot 42.4 percent from the 3-point line, good for second on the team and his best clip since 2006-07.

Terry was selected 10th overall in the 1999 draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He spent five seasons in Atlanta, eight years in Dallas, one year apiece with Boston and Brooklyn and two years with the Houston Rockets before signing with Milwaukee last year.