Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game-winning shot Wednesday sealed the Milwaukee Bucks’ 105-104 win over the New York Knicks, and propelled FOX Sports Wisconsin to its highest ratings of the 2016-17 season.

The buzzer-beater thriller generated a 3.41 household rating in the Milwaukee DMA, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In the Milwaukee market 8,868 households represent one rating point, meaning 30,240 households tuned in for Wednesday’s game.

Research also shows that fans are consistently tuning in, both on the air and online, to watch the entertaining young squad this season.

Milwaukee Bucks ratings on FOX Sports Wisconsin are trending up, and are 3 percent higher than the 2015-16 season to date.

On the digital front, the Bucks rank No. 1 among FOX NBA teams for the average minutes per streamer via the FOX Sports GO app.

The team also is one of the top performing FOX NBA properties for unique streams per game.

