NBA Summer League recap: Vaughn, Bucks fall short to Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks lost their final preliminary game of NBA Summer League 100-93 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Leading by four points heading into the fourth quarter, the Bucks were outscored 29-18 in the final frame, falling to a 1-2 record in Summer League.

Rashad Vaughn had another solid game for the Bucks, scoring 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. He sunk two of four attempts from the arc.

4th quarter coming up on ESPN 2.@Bucks lead the @LAClippers 75-71. Vaughn with a game-high 18 PTS! pic.twitter.com/d1a0DRbyFW — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2017

Former Wisconsin Badgers guard Bronson Koenig had his best game in Vegas, sinking three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

Sindarius Thornwell, who was drafted 48th overall by Milwaukee this year but traded to Los Angeles in June, scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Clippers.

Starting five: Milwaukee started Travis Trice II and Rashad Vaughn in the backcourt and Tim Kempton, D.J. Wilson and Sterling Brown in the frontcourt.

Draft-pick report: First-round pick Wilson played 28 minutes, tallying 17 points (3 of 6 from downtown, eight rebounds and four assists. … He scored 10 of Milwaukee’s first 14 points. … Second-rounder Sterling Brown (acquired from Philadelphia) racked up 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes.

D.J. Wilson has a game-high 15 PTS to go along with 5 REBS!@Bucks up 52-48 against the @LAClippers at the half. pic.twitter.com/W6oQ2UWcnA — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2017

Stat corner: Los Angeles tallied 22 assists, while the Bucks had just 13. … Milwaukee shot 13 of 30 from downtown, with Wilson (3), Koenig (3), Vaughn (2) and Brown (2) all knocking down multiple 3s.

Next: The Bucks are finished with their three preliminary games. They are guaranteed at least two games in the tournament, which begins Wednesday.