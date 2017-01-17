Bucks-Sixers Twi-lights: Watch Giannis throw down
Although Milwaukee lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon, there were still countless highlights.
Check out the best highlights and interviews, including a few dunks and an inspiring tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. by our own Marques Johnson.
.@olskool888 reflects on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and what Dr. King meant to this country: pic.twitter.com/3TOuEPDG9R
Today, we remember MLK. @Bucks players reflect on Dr. King before today’s game: pic.twitter.com/14ncxB2khk
.@JabariParker on Martin Luther King, Jr:
“His legacy, his leadership, his characteristics resemble what our country needs to be today” pic.twitter.com/L3V41y5fDa
#NBAVote Giannis Antetokounmpo
Watch the @Bucks live on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/3NlDTnIP9c pic.twitter.com/lwiPcaPiMh
.@GiannisAn_34 spins…fade away…swish!
Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/3NlDTnIP9c pic.twitter.com/qd4GCIXXWU
Steal: Malcolm Brogdon
Trey: @jasonterry31
Watch #Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/3NlDTnIP9c pic.twitter.com/oMV1bMclDp
.@Giannis_An34 EXPLODES for the dunk!! Watch on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/3NlDTnIP9c pic.twitter.com/t2ET5JYzLV
.@M10OSE says he’s been able to get into the flow of today’s game. @Bucks 54, 76ers 46 at the half! pic.twitter.com/zCJ97cSq8V
On today’s halftime interview presented by @HupyandAbraham, assistant coach Greg Foster says the @Bucks are “pretty good when we play fast” pic.twitter.com/mZf7WTa8My
.@JabariParker lays it home for two! Watch #Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/3NlDTnIP9c pic.twitter.com/STtxSm2n5u
.@M10OSE to @JabariParker under the basket! Watch on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/3NlDTnIP9c pic.twitter.com/SxEnUbfKIH
.@jasonterry31 with the bucket! Watch 4th quarter action on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/3NlDTnIP9c pic.twitter.com/mEKWXp9jFS
Former #Bucks player Ersan Ilyasova says the Sixers played good defense in their win over Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/uhXmItoMHp
Head coach Jason Kidd says the #Bucks‘ urgency wasn’t there from the start today against Philly pic.twitter.com/LrjhD1TEBx
On tonight’s #BucksFastbreak presented by @Chevrolet, Milwaukee struggles with 3-point defense in a loss to Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/AUVIm1Xi8V
