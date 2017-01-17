Bucks-Sixers Twi-lights: Watch Giannis throw down

Although Milwaukee lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday afternoon, there were still countless highlights.

Check out the best highlights and interviews, including a few dunks and an inspiring tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. by our own Marques Johnson.

.@olskool888 reflects on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and what Dr. King meant to this country: pic.twitter.com/3TOuEPDG9R — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 16, 2017

Today, we remember MLK. @Bucks players reflect on Dr. King before today’s game: pic.twitter.com/14ncxB2khk — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 16, 2017

.@JabariParker on Martin Luther King, Jr:

“His legacy, his leadership, his characteristics resemble what our country needs to be today” pic.twitter.com/L3V41y5fDa — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 16, 2017

.@M10OSE says he’s been able to get into the flow of today’s game. @Bucks 54, 76ers 46 at the half! pic.twitter.com/zCJ97cSq8V — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 16, 2017

On today’s halftime interview presented by @HupyandAbraham, assistant coach Greg Foster says the @Bucks are “pretty good when we play fast” pic.twitter.com/mZf7WTa8My — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 16, 2017

Former #Bucks player Ersan Ilyasova says the Sixers played good defense in their win over Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/uhXmItoMHp — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 16, 2017

Head coach Jason Kidd says the #Bucks‘ urgency wasn’t there from the start today against Philly pic.twitter.com/LrjhD1TEBx — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 16, 2017