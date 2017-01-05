Twi-lights: Bucks 105, Knicks 104

Game, Giannis.

The Milwaukee Bucks stormed back from a big deficit late in the game, before Giannis Antetokounmpo had the last word, hitting a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to lift them to a 105-104 win over the New York Knicks.

That wasn’t all.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks made plenty of big plays in their win over the Knicks, including an alley-oop that ended in a big dunk for Jabari Parker, and some clutch 3-point shooting by Mirza Teletovic.

Check out some of the best plays from the game below, as well as all of our postgame content: