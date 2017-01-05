Game, Giannis.

The Milwaukee Bucks stormed back from a big deficit late in the game, before Giannis Antetokounmpo had the last word, hitting a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to lift them to a 105-104 win over the New York Knicks.

That wasn’t all.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks made plenty of big plays in their win over the Knicks, including an alley-oop that ended in a big dunk for Jabari Parker, and some clutch 3-point shooting by Mirza Teletovic.

Check out some of the best plays from the game below, as well as all of our postgame content:

.@Bucks owner and New York native Wes Edens says he never gets tired of watching his team play at @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/o4hgqv699J — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2017

That may not be the ideal way to stop Jabari Parker… The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/IU73ESNPqQ pic.twitter.com/h5gjTgwzr4 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2017

Gus Johnson knows his @RealDougEFresh lyrics pic.twitter.com/5lYJWAt5qA — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2017

.@Bucks owner Marc Lasry says watching his team play at @TheGarden is "a dream" pic.twitter.com/SLylW52XUl — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2017

Jabari takes flight at @TheGarden and Giannis finds him for the alley-oop! The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/IU73ESNPqQ pic.twitter.com/FKVhLDxuDY — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2017

Teletovic takes his time and nails a 3-pointer! The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/IU73ESNPqQ pic.twitter.com/2qskEYKIB2 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2017

"WOAH! He jammed it! He jumped like Dr. J!" The Greek Freak takes flight! The @Bucks are live on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/IU73ESNPqQ pic.twitter.com/AajVCSqcbi — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2017

.@Bucks star @Giannis_An34 says hitting a game-winning shot at Madison Square Garden was big, but he'd like to do it again in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/69zbzdESE8 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 5, 2017