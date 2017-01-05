Twi-lights: Bucks 105, Knicks 104
Game, Giannis.
The Milwaukee Bucks stormed back from a big deficit late in the game, before Giannis Antetokounmpo had the last word, hitting a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to lift them to a 105-104 win over the New York Knicks.
That wasn’t all.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks made plenty of big plays in their win over the Knicks, including an alley-oop that ended in a big dunk for Jabari Parker, and some clutch 3-point shooting by Mirza Teletovic.
Check out some of the best plays from the game below, as well as all of our postgame content:
That may not be the ideal way to stop Jabari Parker…
Jabari takes flight at @TheGarden and Giannis finds him for the alley-oop!
Teletovic takes his time and nails a 3-pointer!
Terry… to Brogdon… to PARKER for the slam!
"Here come these @Bucks!"
"WOAH! He jammed it! He jumped like Dr. J!"
The Greek Freak takes flight!
.@Bucks star @Giannis_An34 says hitting a game-winning shot at Madison Square Garden was big, but he'd like to do it again in Milwaukee
.@Bucks head coach Jason Kidd says @Giannis_An34 has been working on that move "for the last year and a half"
On tonight's #BucksFastbreak presented by @chevrolet, @Bucks coach Jason Kidd says his buzzer-beater shows the growth of @Giannis_An34
