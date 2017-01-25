Malcolm Brogdon will represent the Milwaukee Bucks at the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, and is one of just three rookies named to Team USA.

The Rising Stars Challenge is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 in New Orleans, the first day of the NBA’s All-Star festivities, and pits 10 rookie and sophomore players from the U.S. against 10 such players from around the world.

A second-round pick last summer, Brogdon ranks second amongst all qualified rookies at 9.2 points per game, and leads the group with 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The announcement comes just a week after teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo was named a frontcourt starter for the All-Star Game.

Bucks teammate Jabari Parker was a member of Team USA last year, while Antetokounmpo and Matthew Dellavedova (then with the Cleveland Cavaliers) were members of Team World in 2015.