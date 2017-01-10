Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon rising up rookie ranks

The Milwaukee Bucks have two All-Star caliber players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, but rookie point guard Malcolm Brogdon has been quietly making a name for himself around the league.

It started with Milwaukee’s home-and-home series with the Cleveland Cavaliers in late December, when Brogdon dunked on two of the world’s best basketball players. Brogdon crossed over Kyrie Irving and slammed one down with his right hand, only to follow that up with a reverse dunk over four-time NBA MVP LeBron James.

Not bad for a 24-year-old second-round draft pick.

Brogdon is sitting towards the top of his rookie class in many statistical categories. His 41.3 percent from the 3-point line leads all NBA rookies, and his 89.3 free-throw percentage ranks third.

He has scored 10+ points in 18 games this season, an impressive statistic that has only increased after Brogdon replaced an injured Matthew Dellevadova in the starting lineup on Dec. 30.

Since becoming a starter, Brogdon is averaging 13.7 points, 6.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game.

NBA Rookies, Most Games with 10+ Points – 2016-17

PLAYER

DRAFT PICK GAMES WITH 10+ POINTS Joel Embiid, Phi 3rd overall (2014) 24 Malcolm Brogdon, Mil 36th overall (2016) 18 Buddy Hield, NO 6th overall (2016) 17 Dario Saric, Phi 12th overall (2014) 17 Andrew Harrison, Mem 44th overall (2015) 12

Brogdon isn’t the only Bucks player that is quietly making an impact. Center John Henson has been a threat on defense since being drafted in 2012. His blocks and steals are a large part to why the Bucks currently rank fourth in the NBA in points scored against (101.25 per game).

Players with 400+ Blocks & 100+ Steals – Since 2013-14

PLAYER BLOCKS STEALS DeAndre Jordan, LAC 632 233 Anthony Davis, NO 608 317 Serge Ibaka, Orl 588 128 Rudy Gobert, Uta 465 144 Andre Drummond, Det 438 349 Pau Gasol, SAS 430 110 John Henson, Mil 407 103

