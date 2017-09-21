Free agent guard Kendall Marshall is returning to Wisconsin.

The Bucks announced Thursday that they have signed the former first-round pick to a training camp contract.

Marshall, 26, has averaged 5.0 points and 4.9 assists per game in 160 career games played.

The 13th overall pick in the 2012 draft after starring at North Carolina, Marshall spent just one season with the Phoenix Suns before being traded to the Washington Wizards and waived.

Marshall spent much of the 2013-14 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, before being claimed off waivers by the Bucks over the summer.

His stint with the Bucks ended the following January, when he suffered a torn ACL.

He spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, before joining the G League’s Reno Bighorns.