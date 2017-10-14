The Milwaukee Bucks pared their roster down to 15 early Saturday morning by waiving three NBA veterans: center Joel Anthony, guard Gary Payton II and swingman Brandon Rush.

Anthony, who has played seven seasons in the NBA including 19 games last year with San Antonio, signed with the Bucks on Sept. 24 and appeared in four preseason games and averaged 1.8 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Payton originally signed with Milwaukee on April 2 and played in six games during the 2016-17 season where he averaged 3.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds. He appeared in four preseason games and averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Rush, a first-round pick of Portland in 2008 who played with Minnesota in 2016-17, signed with Milwaukee on Sept. 19. He appeared in three games and averaged 2.7 points.

The moves leave the Bucks with 15 players. A team can carry 17 contracts, which included two two-way deals. Barring any moves before Wednesday’s regular season opener, guard Sterling Brown, a second-round pick by Philadelphia who was acquired by the Bucks, and veteran swingman Gerald Green have made the team.

Milwaukee opens the regular season in Boston on Oct. 18 with the home opener Friday, Oct. 20 vs. Cleveland.