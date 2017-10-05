PACERS 108, BUCKS 86

Myles Turner and Lance Stephenson each scored 17 points in Indiana’s preseason opener.

Gary Payton II had 15 points for a Milwaukee team that had three other players score in double figures.

PACERS: Victor Oladipo, in his first game since coming from Oklahoma City in the Paul George trade, scored 15 points. Domantas Sabonis, the other played acquired in the deal, shot 3 for 11 off the bench for eight points in 14 minutes. … Darren Collison finished with 10 points, seven steals and five assists.

BUCKS: All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out following the death of his father. Also sitting out for the Bucks were Jabari Parker, Thon Maker, Jason Terry and Matthew Dellavedova. … Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon had five points and three assists.

UP NEXT: Indiana (1-0) visits Cleveland on Friday. Milwaukee (0-2) visits Chicago on Friday.