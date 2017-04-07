Twi-lights: Giannis, Bucks battle in loss to Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks may have missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot, but there were still plenty of highlights to go around in their 104-89 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Check out the best plays below, as well as all of our postgame interviews:
You almost feel sorry for the defender on this one. Almost. Giannis and the @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/bMvc9dK5td pic.twitter.com/JxQWADkoUG
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 6, 2017
"Giannis in traffic… he's like a smart car. A big smart car." Catch the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/bMvc9dK5td pic.twitter.com/dl7p5JQvFB
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 6, 2017
"His motor's going about 110 mph!"
Gary Payton II and the @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/bMvc9dK5td pic.twitter.com/QoUNBIqaR7
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 6, 2017
Tony Snell cuts into the Pacers' lead with a big 3. The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/bMvc9dK5td pic.twitter.com/5DAW42oE52
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 7, 2017
*SWISH*
How smooth was that Teletovic 3? The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/bMvc9dK5td pic.twitter.com/gqgdukrWBC
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 7, 2017
Michael Beasley and the @Bucks are still battling on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/bMvc9dK5td pic.twitter.com/34nzVv3ZCD
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 7, 2017
Head coach Jason Kidd says turnovers hurt the #Bucks in their loss to the Pacers pic.twitter.com/MGOgfNasUA
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 7, 2017