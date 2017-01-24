Twi-lights: Bucks 127, Rockets 114
In a battle of newly-named all-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo came out on top.
Antetokounmpo outplayed Houston Rockets star James Harden, scoring 31 points to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 127-114 win, but he wasn’t the only player who made a big impact.
Jabari Parker shined again, while veteran Jason Terry provided came off the bench and led a late defensive stand, helping the Bucks snap a five-game losing streak.
Check out our favorite highlights from the game below, as well as all of our post-game interviews:
Jabari Parker lobs it up and Miles Plumlee hammers it home with one hand!
Catch the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TPZUIDEVwL pic.twitter.com/EkJug2yfzf
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
"Bam."
Tony Snell drills the 3 to extend the @Bucks' lead on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TPZUIDEVwL pic.twitter.com/IeWF5JIpTX
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
The Greek Freak can FLY!@Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks are live now on #FOXSportsGO and @fswisconsin: https://t.co/TPZUIDEVwL pic.twitter.com/fEiwNC0vzi
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
Jabari Parker lobs up a pass where only Miles Plumlee can get it! Catch the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TPZUIDEVwL pic.twitter.com/aXcDFIyOLx
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
.@Giannis_An34 says NO!
The @Bucks are live now on #FOXSportsGO and @fswisconsin: https://t.co/TPZUIDEVwL pic.twitter.com/TvK1isVle0
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
Terry to Brogdon to (who else?) JABARI PARKER! He's up to 26 points tonight! Catch the @Bucks NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TPZUIDEVwL pic.twitter.com/j3fSKsZVRu
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
At 39 years YOUNG "The Jet" is still making plays!
The @Bucks lead the Rockets in the 4th on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TPZUIDEVwL pic.twitter.com/gqR3F5Bi0B
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
How many defenders does it take to stop Greg Monroe? More than two, apparently. The @Bucks are live on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/TPZUIDEVwL pic.twitter.com/mnyZcPIVmH
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
In a high-scoring game, @Bucks star Jabari Parker says defense was the key to closing out the Rockets pic.twitter.com/EpvN8EEhRZ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
The Jet (@jasonterry31) says the @Bucks were determined to stop a Rockets comeback. "We were NOT going to let that happen tonight" pic.twitter.com/li01z8eDqY
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
.@Bucks president Peter Feigin sent Jason Kidd a funny letter before the game. Kidd says it was one of the keys to their win over Houston pic.twitter.com/ejMO2IRODY
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017
Greg Monroe on @Bucks teammate Jason Terry: "Jet's still got a little fuel in it" pic.twitter.com/cOMNcbkHR7
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 24, 2017