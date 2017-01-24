Twi-lights: Bucks 127, Rockets 114

In a battle of newly-named all-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo came out on top.

Antetokounmpo outplayed Houston Rockets star James Harden, scoring 31 points to power the Milwaukee Bucks to a 127-114 win, but he wasn’t the only player who made a big impact.

Jabari Parker shined again, while veteran Jason Terry provided came off the bench and led a late defensive stand, helping the Bucks snap a five-game losing streak.

Check out our favorite highlights from the game below, as well as all of our post-game interviews: