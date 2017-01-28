Bucks-Raptors Twi-lights: Giannis hits tough fade-away jumpers
Did you miss tonight’s Bucks game in Toronto? Don’t worry, because we have you covered.
Check out all the best highlights and interviews from tonight’s 102-86 loss to the Toronto Raptors, including a few smooth fade-away jumpers from Giannis Antetokounmpo.
.@JabariParker flushes it home! Watch @Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EVw6Se8cJq pic.twitter.com/BtTHKAXGqR
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017
.@jasonterry31‘s hustle sets up a @ThonMaker14 dunk! Watch on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EVw6Se8cJq pic.twitter.com/ghYMtBLqUv
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017
.@bucks‘ Giannis “surrounded by defenders…” No problem. Watch #Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EVw6Se8cJq pic.twitter.com/HUkQCJICDG
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017
.@JabariParker lays it in! Watch @Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EVw6Se8cJq pic.twitter.com/GfZPmjwsuW
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017
.@matthewdelly hits back-to-back THREEES! Watch the @Bucks in Toronto on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EVw6Se8cJq pic.twitter.com/aK37NQeFVB
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017
.@Giannis_An34 fades away!! And one!!!
Watch @Bucks basketball on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EVw6Se8cJq pic.twitter.com/B78T8rs7Xs
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017
.@Giannis_An34 to @JabariParker! Watch @Bucks 4th quarter action on @fswisconsin, #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/EVw6Se8cJq pic.twitter.com/UZsgluP3rK
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017
Patrick Patterson says Kyle Lowry led the way for the Raptors over the #Bucks pic.twitter.com/9ICloniZWH
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017
Jason Kidd says Rashad Vaughn played well and earned his minutes in the #Bucks loss to Toronto pic.twitter.com/XZMltMJxq9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017
On tonight’s #BucksFastbreak presented by @chevrolet, @AnalystTSmith34 says Milwaukee played even with Toronto after the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/bqAJ2deMIP
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 28, 2017