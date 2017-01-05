Giannis Antetokounmpo’s popularity is finally catching up to his clout in Wisconsin and Greece.

“The Greek Freak” is one of the top vote-getters in the NBA’s All-Star fan vote, and currently ranks second in the Eastern Conference frontcourt tally behind Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James through the first week of voting.

The 66th NBA All-Star Game is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

Antetokounmpo is one of just seven players overall to crack 500,000 votes and ranks third in frontcourt voting overall behind James and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

The competition in the East’s frontcourt isn’t exactly thrilling; Antetokounmpo currently leads his closest competitor, the Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, by 250,000 votes.

Bucks forward Jabari Parker ranks 10th with just 64,141 votes.

Votes are being tallied via the hashtag #NBAVote, as well as an NBA.com poll.

The fan vote will account for 50 percent of the All-Star Game selection process, while a media panel and a poll of current NBA players will each make up 25 percent.

The two guards and three frontcourt players with the highest weighted rank in each conference will be named All-Star Game starters, with the announcement Jan. 16.