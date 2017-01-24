Giannis Antetokounmpo jerseys in high demand

“Greek Freak” jerseys are flying off the shelves.

Giannis Antetokounmpo broke into the NBA’s jersey sales charts at No. 14 on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks confirmed on Twitter, just days after being named to his first NBA All-Star Game.

In possibly-related news, the Bucks’ star made headlines again Monday, scoring 31 points on the Houston Rockets and imitating James Harden’s shimmy after hitting a game-clinching 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Antetokounmpo is the first Bucks player to make the list since Gary Payton, who cracked the top 15 during his 34-game stint with Milwaukee in 2003.

The jersey sales numbers are from October-December.

We can only imagine that Giannis will move up the ladder after his All-Star Game starting nod.