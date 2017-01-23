Giannis, Jabari among NBA leaders in dunks
The Milwaukee Bucks have been fun to watch this season. And they have 250 reasons why.
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, the Bucks currently rank third in the NBA with 250 total team dunks. This comes after finishing runner-up in 2015-16 with 446 dunks, second only to Kevin Durant and his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Most Team Dunks – 2016-17
|TEAM
|TOTAL DUNKS
|Golden State Warriors
|258
|Houston Rockets
|257
|Milwaukee Bucks
|250
|Los Angeles Clippers
|222
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|208
As its young core gains more experience, the Bucks gain more highlight-reel dunks. Milwaukee finished 12th after Parker’s rookie year in the league (2014-15) with 320 dunks.
And if more evidence was needed to see who leads the Bucks’ throw-down attack, Milwaukee was ranked 20th in the NBA in team dunks before drafting Antetokounmpo in the first round of the 2013 draft. This season, Giannis leads the whole NBA in dunks by a non-center, with 103. He currently sits 27 dunks ahead of Durant and 30 dunks ahead of Parker.
Most Dunks by Non-Centers – 2016-17
|PLAYER
|DUNKS
|Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil
|103
|Kevin Durant, GS
|76
|Jabari Parker, Mil
|73
|LeBron James, Cle
|64
|Anthony Davis, NO
|55
Statistics courtesy of STATS and basketball-reference.com