Bucks’ Giannis closing in on BMO Harris Bradley Center scoring record

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a chance to close the Bucks’ era in the BMO Harris Bradley Center with a bang.

The 22-year-old All-Star is 39 points away from breaking the record of points scored in a single season at the Bradley Center. Michael Redd set the record with 993 points at home during the 2005-06 season. The arena opened in 1988-89.

MOST POINTS SCORED AT BMO BRADLEY CENTER, SINGLE SEASON

YEAR PLAYER POINTS 2005-06 Michael Redd 993 1988-89 Terry Cummings 962 2016-17 Giannis Antetokounmpo 955 2003-04 Michael Redd 939 1999-00 Ray Allen 915

Sure, he’d need to score at least 39 points for just the third time this year to accomplish the feat, but it’s definitely possible. The Hornets are out of playoff contention and really have nothing to play for. Plus, Antetokounmpo scored 31 points against the Hornets on Oct. 26 while only reaching the free-throw line six times.

GIANNIS VS. THE HORNETS, 2016-17

DATE MIN FG FG% 3PT FT REB AST PTS Oct. 26 38:44 13/21 .619 1/2 4/6 9 5 31 Mar. 28 39:06 8/13 .615 1/1 3/4 8 2 20

The Greek Freak ranks 19th in the NBA in scoring with 23.1 points per game. He has scored at least 30 points in 18 games this season.

GIANNIS’ HIGHEST-SCORING GAMES, 2016-17

DATE OPPONENT POINTS Feb. 10 Lakers 41 Dec. 23 Wizards 39 Dec. 31 Bulls 35 Nov. 29 Cavaliers 34 Mar. 24 Hawks 34

If Antetokounmpo wants to break the Bradley Center record against the Hornets, he should just ask Tony Snell. Snell shot 4 of 8 from downtown to record a season-best 26 points on March 28 at the Spectrum Center.

A few other NBA players have reached their season-high against the Hornets, including LeBron James (44 points), Jimmy Butler (52) and Blake Griffin (43).

It’s always strange having former Badgers great Frank Kaminsky come to Wisconsin and play on a team that you’re cheering against. Frank the Tank didn’t play last time the Hornets visited Milwaukee, but he became the fourth Badgers alum to notch a 20-point game against the Bucks on March 28.

That hadn’t happened since Devin Harris scored 21 points at the Bradley Center in 2013.

BADGER ALUMS VS. BUCKS, 20-POINT GAMES

YEARS PLAYER 20-POINT GAMES 1997-2008 Michael Finley 10 2008-13 Devin Harris 4 2017 Frank Kaminsky 1 1981 Wes Matthews 1

NOTEABLE:

— It may come as a surprise, but the Bucks haven’t taken down Charlotte at home since Nov. 23, 2013. Charlotte has won six straight games at the Bradley Center.

— Milwaukee is 3-10 against the Hornets ever since Steve Clifford took the reins in Charlotte in 2013-14.