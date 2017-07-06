The Milwaukee Bucks made it official with their 2017 first-round pick D.J. Wilson, signing the University of Michigan product to a rookie scale contract on Thursday.

Wilson will make his first appearance in a Bucks uniform this weekend at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The Bucks’ first Summer League game is scheduled to tip off Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Wilson was a big factor in the Wolverines’ Big Ten championship and their surprising run to the Sweet Sixteen as a seventh seed in the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 16 points per game in three March Madness games.

He left Michigan leading the team in rebounds (5.3) and blocks (1.5) per game in his junior season. He scored in double figures in 22 of his 38 games, which included 36 starts.