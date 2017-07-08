NBA Summer League recap: Bucks drop opener 82-53 to Cavaliers

Rashad Vaughn led the way with 12 points, but the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a lopsided loss in their first game in the Las Vegas Summer League, falling 82-53 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Vaughn, who joins the Bucks’ summer-league squad for the third straight season, started alongside draft pick D.J. Wilson, who scored 11 points in his pro debut.

Former Wisconsin Badgers star Bronson Koenig played 16 minutes, going 1-for-6 from the field

The Bucks led throughout the first quarter, but Cleveland began to pull away in the second, outscoring Milwaukee 21-10.

The Cavaliers out-rebounded the Bucks 51-31, including a 12-3 edge in offensive boards.

Starting five: Milwaukee started D.J. Wilson, Reggie Upshaw Jr. and Thon Maker in the front court, with Gary Payton II and Rashad Vaughn in the back court.

Draft-pick report: Wilson, the 17th overall pick in last month’s NBA draft, scored 11 points and shot 4-for-13 from the field. Second-round pick Sterling Brown played just 12 minutes and went 0-for-4 from the field.

Stat corner: The Bucks’ shooters struggled, connecting on just 29.9 percent of their attempts and making just four 3-pointers. Milwaukee went 9-for-16 from the free throw line and pulled down just three offensive rebounds.

Next: The Bucks return to action Sunday, July 9 at 5 p.m., when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.