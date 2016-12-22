Twi-lights: Cavaliers 113, Bucks 102

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the second half.

It was another big night for the Milwaukee Bucks’ young stars, but they weren’t able to knock off the defending champs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker added 27 in a 113-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, while rookie Malcolm Brogdon continued to make plays, even while staring down LeBron James.

