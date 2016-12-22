It was another big night for the Milwaukee Bucks’ young stars, but they weren’t able to knock off the defending champs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker added 27 in a 113-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, while rookie Malcolm Brogdon continued to make plays, even while staring down LeBron James.

Check out all the highlights and postgame interviews right here:

Coach Jason Kidd says the Cavs were in control of the game in its entirety, as the @Bucks fall to the defending champs 113-102 pic.twitter.com/xHijsFdJaR — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016