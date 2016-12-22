Twi-lights: Cavaliers 113, Bucks 102
It was another big night for the Milwaukee Bucks’ young stars, but they weren’t able to knock off the defending champs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker added 27 in a 113-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, while rookie Malcolm Brogdon continued to make plays, even while staring down LeBron James.
Check out all the highlights and postgame interviews right here:
.@JabariParker stays hot! Watch the @Bucks live on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/A6CBeiwLUb
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
Brogdon —> @JabariParker! Watch the @Bucks live on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/QEGJ3mTlZS
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
He received his ring tonight, but @matthewdelly brought some buckets to Cleveland! Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/USVe5ksYse
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
.@Giannis_An34 with the AND ONE! Watch the @Bucks on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/7hEBVikovp
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
Check out this smooth pass by @jasonterry31! Watch #TheJet and his @Bucks live on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/XR3yWDUJA5
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
Brogdon, who dunked over @KingJames last night, puts one in over him again! Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/1erYULx16o
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
.@Giannis_An34 for THREEEE! Watch the @Bucks live on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/n4a456JmfI
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
Brogdon from the corner for three!!! Watch the @Bucks live on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/X4h6IF6fCB
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
Teletović! Watch the @Bucks battle with the Cavs on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/rJqds2z0F3
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
Vaughn from downtown! Catch the @Bucks live on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/WNNshNWs09 pic.twitter.com/QEMardddWl
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
Coach Jason Kidd says the Cavs were in control of the game in its entirety, as the @Bucks fall to the defending champs 113-102 pic.twitter.com/xHijsFdJaR
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016
On tonight's #BucksFastbreak presented by @Chevy, the @Bucks fall but have no reason for glooming after two close losses in a row pic.twitter.com/aA8CKvH070
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 22, 2016