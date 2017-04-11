Twi-lights: Giannis chases down Hornets player for monster block

Giannis Antetokounmpo has delivered some quality defensive plays this season, but he saved his best for Fan Appreciation Night.

Antetokounmpo delivered a monstrous block in the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Charlotte Hornets, chasing down Brian Roberts and swatting the ball away with authority.

Check out the block below, as well as the rest of the highlights and all of our postgame interviews:

