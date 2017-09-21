La Crosse native Bronson Koenig’s Milwaukee Bucks career was brief.

On Thursday, the Bucks waived the former Wisconsin Badgers standout, who signed a two-way contract July 6.

Koenig appeared in five games for the Bucks in the NBA Summer League, averaging 5.2 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.

An undrafted free agent, Koenig led La Crosse’s Aquinas High School to two WIAA Division 3 state championships before heading to the University of Wisconsin.

He starred for the Badgers, averaging 14.5 points per game as a senior, and holds the Wisconsin record for most career 3-pointers with 270.