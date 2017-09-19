The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday that they have signed free agent Brandon Rush to a training camp contract.

The 32-year-old guard/forward spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in 47 games while averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Selected 13th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, the 10-year NBA veteran has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.