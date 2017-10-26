Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Zach Davies was named a National League Gold Glove finalist Thursday, joining R.A. Dickey of the Altlanta Braves and Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The winners will be announced at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2011, Davies has spent three seasons with the Brewers and posted a 3.90 ERA in 33 starts last season.

The award — which recognizes defensive prowess — has gone to Greinike following each of the last three seasons.