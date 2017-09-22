A guide to weekend scoreboard watching: Colorado Rockies

Yes, the Milwaukee Brewers would prefer to win the National League Central and beating the Chicago Cubs in Miller Park over the next three days would help accomplish that goal.

However, there is another way to make the playoffs and that is by claiming one of the two wild cards.

As MLB teams enter play Friday, the Brewers are 4 1/2 games in back of the Cubs for first place in the division with just nine games to play for Milwaukee and 10 for Chicago. Certainly not impossible, but it is a tough climb.

However, that second National League wild-card spot is up for grabs, thanks in part to Colorado having lost four straight games and six of their last eight.

The Brewers are just one game — yes, one — behind the Rockies for that second wild card (St. Louis is 1 1/2 back, but we’re not going to concern ourselves with them right now; besides, Milwaukee closes the season against the Cardinals).

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the remainder Colorado’s series this weekend at San Diego and everything you need to know as you scoreboard watch:

Friday, Sept. 22

Pitching matchup: Jon Gray (8-4, 3.75) vs. Jordan Lyles (1-3, 7.35)

Notes: On paper, this pitching matchup heavily favors the Rockies. Gray has a 2.32 ERA over August and September. He’s faced the Padres twice this season, both times in Colorado, allowing no runs in five innings on Sept. 17. … San Diego’s Wil Myers is 7 for 18 (.389) vs. Gray in his career. … Lyles is making just his fourth start of the season after pitching out of the bullpen all season. He’s gone just 4 1/3, 5 and 4 innings in his starts.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Pitching matchup: Chad Bettis (1-3, 6.23) vs. Jhoulys Chacin (12-10, 4.12)

Notes: After starting off with two great starts following his return from cancer treatment, Bettis has a 9.15 ERA and an opponent batter slash line of .310/.368/.621 over his last five starts. He lasted just one-third of an inning in his last outing at Arizona on Sept. 14 (side note: he hasn’t pitched since Sept. 14). … Bettis has not faced the Padres this season. … Chacin has been up-and-down all year and that included his performances at home and on the road. Good news for Brewers fans is this game is in San Diego, where Chacin has a 1.91 ERA and 0.996 WHIP in 15 starts in 2017.

Sunday, Sept. 24

Pitching matchup: German Marquez (10-7, 4.41) vs. Luis Perdomo (8-10, 4.57)

Notes: Marquez has struggled in September, with a 5.95 ERA and 1.780 WHIP in four starts, which follows an August in which he had a 4.46 ERA and 1.398 WHIP in six starts. … Marquez has faced the Padres twice this season, including allowing six runs in five innings on June 2. … Perdomo has a 3.63 ERA in three September starts, but a 1.558 WHIP. … Perdomo was rocked for seven runs in 2 1/3 innings in Colorado on July 17, but on May 4 in San Diego he held the Rockies to one run in six innings.

After playing San Diego, Colorado returns home to face the Marlins — who swept the Rockies earlier this season in Miami — and the Dodgers, both three-game series.

Commence scoreboard watching!