TORONTO — Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana hit solo home runs, Wily Peralta pitched six innings for his second victory in two starts and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Toronto 4-3 on Tuesday night, handing the slumping Blue Jays their sixth straight home opening loss.

Troy Tulowitzki went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs but the last-place Blue Jays fell to 1-6, the worst start in franchise history. Three of Toronto’s six losses have been one-run decisions.

The Blue Jays have not won a home opener since beating Minnesota in 2011.

Toronto’s misfiring offense was without one of its biggest threats in third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was held out of the starting lineup with a sore right calf. The 2015 AL MVP, who left Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay, came on as a pinch hitter in the ninth and struck out on a 3-2 pitch for the second out.

Peralta (2-0) allowed three runs and five hits. He walked four and struck out seven.

Jacob Barnes pitched the seventh, Corey Knebel worked the eighth and Neftali Feliz finished for his second save.

Both Milwaukee homers came off Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ (0-2), who gave up four runs and nine hits in 4 2-3 innings.

Broxton connected in the first, his first. One out later, Travis Shaw tripled to center and scored on Santana’s single.

The Blue Jays answered in the bottom half on Tulowitki’s RBI double, putting runners at second and third, but Russell Martin and Justin Smoak followed by striking out.

Martin went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and is hitless in 18 at-bats, the worst start to a season in his career. He went hitless in his first 17 at-bats in 2013.

Broxton scored on Shaw’s fielder’s choice grounder in the third, making it 3-1, but Tulowitzki hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

The Brewers led 4-2 following Santana’s opposite-field homer in the fifth, but Tulowitzki made it a one-run game again with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Tulowitzki batted against Barnes with runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh, but grounded into a fielder’s choice.

Blue Jays DH Kendrys Morales had three hits, all singles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Roberto Osuna (neck) was activated off the 10-day disabled list and RHP Casey Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A. Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (0-0) took a no-decision in his season-opening start, allowing one run in six innings against Colorado last week. He has never faced Toronto.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0) makes his second start of the season, and his first career appearance against Milwaukee. Stroman allowed one run in 6 1-3 innings against Tampa Bay last week.