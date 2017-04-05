The Milwaukee Brewers claimed versatile minor-leaguer Nick Franklin off waivers Wednesday from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Milwaukee designated Triple-A pitcher Michael Blazek for assignment to make room for Franklin on the 40-man roster.

Franklin is out of minor-league options, and thus the Brewers will also make a move on its 25-man roster. However, they have some time as Franklin is not expected to report until Friday. Milwaukee plays Colorado on Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

A career .219 hitter through parts of four major-league seasons, the 26-year-old was a first-round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2009, and hit .270/.328/.443 in 174 at bats for the Rays last season.

Blazek had a 2.43 ER and 1.042 WHIP in 2015, but slipped to a 5.66 and 1.911 WHIP last season. He cut from the spring training roster and sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs in late March.