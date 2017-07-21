Philadelphia might be cure for what ails Brewers

Yes, cheesesteaks are a nice bonus, but if recent history means anything the Milwaukee Brewers should enjoy this weekend’s trip to Philadelphia.

In fact, it might just be what the doctor ordered (well, except for that cheesesteak part).

Since 2013, the Brewers are 11-3 at Citizens Bank Park, which is not only the best record for a National League opponent in the Phillies’ home stadium but also the third-best record by any team in the major leagues against a single opponent on the road during that span (minimum 10 games).

In those 13 games, Milwaukee is hitting .320 with a .363 on-base percentage and .855 OPS (OBP + slugging percentage) while scoring 6.0 runs per game.

Several Brewers have had good success against Philadelphia over the years. No more so than Ryan Braun.

In 64 career games vs. the Phillies, Braun has a slash line of .372/.412/.682 with 21 home runs. In 29 games at Citizens Bank Park, Braun is hitting .383/.433/.717 with 10 home runs.

Smaller sample size, but these players have stood out as well:

— Manny Pina: 3 for 7 (.429) in two games.

— Eric Thames 8 for 21, .381/.435/.762 with two HR in six games.

— Domingo Santana 3 for 7 (.429) — all the hits being doubles — in two games.

— Jonathan Villar .268/.311/.512 with three HR in 10 games.

The Phillies haven’t exactly been tearing things up at home either. In their last 27 games in their friendly confines, Philadelphia is 8-19 (.296 winning percentage) with a .235 batting average, scoring 3.4 runs per game and a team ERA of 4.59.

Maybe they’ve been enjoying too many cheesesteaks.

Other notes:

— Friday night starter Matt Garza has a 2.28 career ERA against the Phillies, second-lowest among active MLB pitchers (minimum nine starts). Garza has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his nine career starts against Philadelphia.

— Garza has a 1.65 ERA over his last three starts.

— Domino Santana is hitting .386 in July with 10 extra-base hits, which is tied for fourth in MLB over that span.

Statistics courtesy STATS