Brewers option Paolo Espino to Triple-A, recall RHP Tyler Cravy

Just one day after Paolo Espino made his major-league debut, the Milwaukee Brewers optioned him to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Espino, a 30-year-old who had been pitching in the minor leagues since 2007, lasted four innings against the Chicago Cubs on Friday in his first career MLB start. He pitched four innings and allowed five hits and three runs — although just two of those were earned. Espino struck out the first MLB hitter he faced, Kyle Schwarber. He went on to fan two more.

Espino has been effective at Colorado Springs this year, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.54 ERA in 39 innings.

Right-hander Tyler Cravy has appeared for the Brewers the past two seasons, totaling 71 career innings. He is 3-1 on the year for Colorado Springs with a 4.26 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 innings.