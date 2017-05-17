MLB mock draft round: Who might the Brewers take at No. 9?

The Major League Baseball Draft is just under a month away (Rounds 1-2 are June 12) and the Milwaukee Brewers stand to gain one of the top players.

Milwaukee has the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, which might be the biggest crapshoot of all the pro drafts.

Who might the Brewers grab in the first round? We’ve compiled a number of mock drafts from around the web — and we’ve given the explanations for the picks as well, to better acquaint you with the players mentioned (we’re guessing most people aren’t as well-versed on the collegiate and high school baseball scene).

With that in mind, here’s the prognostications for Milwaukee’s first-round selection:

Jay Jaffe of SI.com (May 16): Austin Beck, OF, North Davidson HS (N.C.). “There’s a wide variance in where Beck could go, with some seeing him as a top-five pick and others expecting him to slip outside the top 10. The athletic, 5’11″, 175-pounder has one of the best collections of tools in this draft, headlined by his arm and his speed rather than his bat. A torn ACL and meniscus, which prevented him from playing on the showcase circuit last summer, gives him a shorter history of success with wooden bats, which is why some teams might shy away.”

Taylor Blake Ward of Scout.com (May 14): Jordon Adell, OF, Ballard HS (Ky.). “Chances are, Milwaukee will take their favored high school player and gain their college arm with one of their other top-50 picks. It may just be noise, but I’m hearing Jordon Adell is a hot commodity anywhere in the 9-to-11 range.”

Jim Callis of MLB.com (May 12): Austin Beck, OF, North Davidson HS (N.C.). “Beck lacks extensive wood-bat history because he missed last year’s showcase circuit while recovering from left knee surgery, so he could land anywhere from No. 4 all the way down to the late teens. Milwaukee has checked out a lot of high schoolers, including athletic outfielders Beck and Jordon Adell (Kentucky) and left-handers D.L. Hall (Georgia) and Trevor Rogers (New Mexico).”

Jeff Ellis of Scout.com (May 12): Alex Faedo, RHP, Florida. “This pick came down to Faedo and [OF Jeren] Kendall. The Brewers have taken sliding talent the past few years. While Kendall is higher on most boards, the Brewers also tend to take players with strong hit tools, which is the question for Kendall. In addition, after going with toolsy outfielders the last two years, Kendall strikes me as less likely here. Faedo has not performed as well as he did a year ago, but there are two plus pitches there and a chance for a front of the rotation starter.”

Keith Law of ESPN.com Insider (May 11): Austin Beck, OF, North Davidson HS (N.C.). “Beck is already tooled up and physically mature, with tremendous bat speed, but there is some effort to his game and some trouble with off-speed stuff.”

Perfect Game scouting staff (May 10): Jordon Adell, OF, Ballard HS (Ky.). “Adell might be the toolsiest prospect in the class overall. Having run a 6.18 60 yard dash and thrown 97 MPH from the OF at PG National; those tools–along with his tremendous power–have been on display for years now. The question with Adell has always been if he can make consistent quality contact, and he has made excellent strides with his hit tool over the years and currently in middle of a monster HS Season. Also can reach 96 MPH with a sharp slider on the mound. Talent to look like like a steal at #9 in the future.”

MyMLBDraft.com (April 28): Pavin Smith, 1B, Virginia.

John Manuel of Baseball America (April 20): Jeren Kendall, OF, Vanderbilt. “The Brewers took an athletic college outfielder last year in Corey Ray, and in many ways Kendall has better tools. He’s not as polished a hitter as Ray, but he’s a Wisconsin prep whose talent comfortably fits in the top 10, which makes him too good to pass up.”

