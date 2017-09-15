It will be an interesting weekend at Miller Park, as the Brewers put on their road uniforms to “visit” the Marlins for a three-game series.

The series was relocated to Milwaukee after Hurricane Irma struck South Florida last week. Major League Baseball and the Marlins decided to play it safe and pack their bags for a weekend series at Miller Park while their home state recovers from tropical storm damage.

This situation has now happened five times in MLB since 2010 when a series between the Phillies and Blue Jays was moved to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia because of security concerns at the G20 Summit in Toronto, which was scheduled for the same weekend.

The Reds played host to the Giants at AT&T Park for one game in 2013 in order to make up a rainout from earlier in the year.

In 2015, a home series for the Orioles against the Rays was relocated to Tropicana Field due to civil unrest.

And, by far the most entertaining instance, the Marlins had to move a three-game series in 2011 against the Mariners to Safeco Field because of a scheduling issue with a U2 concert.

Rumors have it that U2 told the Marlins they’d go on with the concert “With or Without You.”

Teams Playing as Home Team in Opponent’s Park, Last 5 Instances

DATE “HOME” TEAM OPPONENT BALLPARK RESULT June 25-27, 2010 Blue Jays Phillies Citizens Bank Park Phillies won series 2-1 June 24-26, 2011 Marlins Mariners Safeco Field Mariners won series 2-1 July 23, 2013 Reds Giants AT&T Park Giants won game 5-3 May 1-3, 2015 Orioles Rays Tropicana Field “Home team” Orioles won series 2-1 Sept 15-17, 2017 Marlins Brewers Miller Park TBD

Out of the four most recent instances, the relocated “home team” has won a series just once. After losing 2-0 in the opening game, Baltimore went on to beat the Rays 4-0 and 4-2 to take the series.

NOTABLE

— Miami started the month of August hot — winning 13 of 16 — but have significantly fallen off, going 2-15 since Aug. 28.

— Expect a lot of first-inning runs to be scored. These two teams are the best at getting out to good starts: The Marlins lead MLB in first-inning runs (112), and the Brewers are tied for second with the Mets (103).

— Zach Davies is knotted with the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the league lead in wins (17). The last 20-game winner for the Brewers was Teddy Higuera in 1986. More detail here.

— Eric Thames has gone deep twice in the last two games for Milwaukee. Twenty-seven of his 30 homers in 2017 have come when he’s slotted at the No. 2 spot in Milwaukee’s lineup. Only Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has more out of the two-spot this year (43).

— Miami right-handed pitcher Jose Urena has nine road wins this year. He could become the first Marlins pitcher to have 10 victories on the road in a single season since Ricky Nolasco in 2010.

Statistics courtesy STATS, baseball-reference.com