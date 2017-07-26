The only move Lewis Brinson is making is from Colorado Springs to Washington, D.C.

The Brewers called up Brinson ahead of a game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, a day after his sudden departure from a Triple-A start prompted widespread speculation that a trade was imminent.

Brinson is starting in center field and batting seventh against the Nationals.

The 23-year-old made his major-league debut last month, connecting for just three hits in 31 at bats, but has consistently ranked as one of the top prospects in baseball.

Brinson came in at No. 15 on MLB Pipeline’s midseason list of the game’s top prospects, and checked in at No. 16 in Baseball America’s rankings.

Brinson has a slash line of .345/.417/.569 with 10 home runs, 63 runs, 43 RBI and 11 stolen bases through 68 games in Triple-A, and was nursing an 18-game hit streak before being called up.

Originally selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2012 draft, Brinson was moved at last year’s trade deadline as part of a package deal for Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy and closer Jeremy Jeffress.