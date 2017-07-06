The Milwaukee Brewers are reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at some specific young players in Milwaukee’s farm system — as well as noting others who might be stepping up — measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 10th edition of the 2017 Young Brewers Tracker.

Lewis Brinson (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 7 games, 30 AB, 13 H, 4 2B, 2 HR, 8 R, 11 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 5 K, .433 BA.

Season: 56 games, 219 AB, .338 BA, .411 OBP, .580 SLG, .991 OPS, 19 2B, 2 3B, 10 HR, 55 R, 42 RBI, 9 SB, 25 BB, 51 K.

Notable: Brinson collected at least one hit in all seven games last week, and he had four multi-hit games. He drove in three runs in three consecutive games and hit his 10th homer of the year in the nightcap of a July 5 doubleheader.

Ryan Cordell (Age 25/Triple-A)

Season: 68 games, 261 AB, .284 BA, .349 OBP, .506 SLG, .855 OPS, 18 2B, 5 3B, 10 HR, 49 R, 45 RBI, 9 SB, 25 BB, 65 K.

Notable: Cordell was placed on the disabled list on June 30 for a back injury. There is no clear indication of when he’ll be back in the lineup.

Mauricio Dubon (Age 22/Triple-A)

Last week: 8 games, 32 AB, 7 H, 2 2B, 1 HR, 7 R, 4 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 1 K, .219 BA.

Season: 12 games, 51 AB, .235 BA, .278 OBP, .373 SLG, .650 OPS, 4 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 9 R, 7 RBI, 1 SB, 3 BB, 4 K.

Notable: Dubon picked up his first (and only) stolen base in Triple-A on July 4. He swiped 31 bases for Double-A Biloxi before being promoted on June 26, so it’s only a matter of time before Dubon gets settled into the base paths of the next level.

Jake Gatewood (Age 21/Single-A)

Last week: 7 games, 28 AB, 8 H, 3 2B, 0 HR, 5 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 8 K, .286 BA.

Season: 81 games, 306 AB, .278 BA, .350 OBP, .467 SLG, .817 OPS, 26 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 51 R, 39 RBI, 7 SB, 34 BB, 93 K.

Notable: Gatewood had three multi-hit games in a row during a four-game series against Wiston-Salem. He tallied three more doubles to push his total to 26 on the season, which leads the team.

Keston Hiura (Age 20/Rookie)

Last week: 4 games, 18 AB, 6 H, 0 2B, 1 HR, 6 R, 3 RBI, 0 SB, 0 BB, 6 K, .333 BA

Season: 8 games, 34 AB, .441 BA, .487 OBP, .853 SLG, 1.340 OPS, 2 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 11 R, 12 RBI, 0 SB, 2 BB, 8 K.

Notable: Hiura had his first tough game as a pro on July 3, fanning three times in a 7-6 win over the AZL Indians. He’s still dominating at the plate, however, leading the AZL Brewers in batting average and RBI.

Jacob Nottingham (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 5 games, 15 AB, 2 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 1 R, 5 RBI, 0 SB, 3 BB, 7 K, .133 BA.

Season: 56 games, 182 AB, .253 BA, .349 OBP, .407 SLG, .756 OPS, 17 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 21 R, 21 RBI, 3 SB, 16 BB, 39 K.

Notable: It might seem like Nottingham hit a little slump in the past week, but he had three RBI in Biloxi’s 10-4 loss to Birmingham on Sunday.

Luis Ortiz (age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-1, 2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Season: 13 games (13 starts), 3-4, 3.79 ERA, 59.1 IP, 48 H, 7 HR, 24 BB, 54 K, .223 OBA, 1.21 WHIP.

Notable: In his second start since returning from the disabled list, Ortiz was pulled after he allowed five runs in the second inning.

Brett Phillips (Age 23/Triple-A)

Last week: 8 games, 32 AB, 10 H, 0 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 9 R, 7 RBI, 2 SB, 3 BB, 8 K, .313 BA.

Season: 64 games, 232 AB, .289 BA, .355 OBP, .573 SLG, .928 OPS, 15 2B, 6 3B, 13 HR, 46 R, 53 RBI, 2 SB, 25 BB, 81 K.

Notable: Phillips had a monster game on July 5, hitting a three-run homer and tacking on a single to contribute to a 13-6 win over Nashville.

Corey Ray (age 21/Single-A)

Last week: 6 games, 22 AB, 2 H, 1 2B, 2 R, 0 RBI, 0 SB, 4 BB, 11 K, .091 BA.

Season: 63 games, 257 AB, .241 BA, .323 OBP, .374 SLG, .697 OPS, 18 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 33 R, 31 RBI, 18 SB, 31 BB, 93 K.

Notable: Ray had a difficult time at the plate last week. The former first-round pick out of Louisville has struck out at least once in seven consecutive games.

Others: Biloxi RHP Corbin Burnes recorded his ninth scoreless start on July 3, allowing five hits while walking none in six innings. His ERA dipped to 1.27 at Double-A. … Colorado Springs catcher Jett Bandy, who played 43 games with the Brewers this season, is hitting .414/.500/.690 in eight games with two homers and 12 RBI for Colorado Springs. … Biloxi RHP Jorge Lopez earned his fourth win of the year on July 5 in a two-inning relief appearance. … Colorado Springs outfielder Nate Orf finished the week with three homers, including two in a 11-0 rout of Omaha on July 2.

