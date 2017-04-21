Brewers recall Suter, designate Nieuwenhuis for assignment

Looking to help out their bullpen, the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday recalled left-hander Brent Suter from Triple-A. To make room for the reliever on the roster, veteran outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment.

Suter began the season on Milwaukee’s 25-man roster but was sent down to Colorado Springs after allowing four runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out three. Suter made on appearance with the Sky Sox, starting and tossing five shutout innings while allowing four hits.

Nieuwenhuis, who played for the Mets and Dodgers from 2012-15, made Milwaukee’s roster last season as a non-roster invitee to spring training and proceeded to play all three outfield positions for the Brewers. In 2016, he had a slash line of .209/.324/.385 with 13 home runs in 125 games.

But Nieuwenhuis got off to a slow start in 2017, recording just two hits in 25 at-bats (.080), one double and one home run.

The addition of switch-hitting utilityman Nick Franklin and the ability of Eric Thames to play the outfield lessened the necessity of the left-hand hitting Nieuwenhuis.