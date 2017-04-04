Less than 24 hours after a loss to the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is already being forced to retool his rotation.

The Brewers placed starting pitcher Junior Guerra on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, after Milwaukee’s ace strained his right calf in Monday’s season opener.

Guerra came up limping after laying down a sacrifice bunt in the third inning, and was helped off the field by a member of the Brewers’ staff.

The Brewers recalled left-handed reliever Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs in his place, while Tommy Milone is expected to fill Guerra’s spot in the rotation.

Suter appeared in 14 games with two starts for Milwaukee last season as a rookie, posting a 3.32 ERA. In his 12 relief appearances, Suter did not allow a run in 12 1/3 innings.

A starter for the Minnesota Twins last season, Milone pitched 69 1/3 innings and had a 5.71 ERA in 19 appearances (12 starts).