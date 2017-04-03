Brewers pitcher Guerra injured in loss to Rockies on Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — Bud Black won his debut as Colorado manager, and Greg Holland got a save in his first game with the Rockies.

Mark Reynolds homered, had three RBIs and scored the tying run in a two-run seventh following two defensive lapses by Milwaukee, and the Rockies beat the Brewers 7-5 in Monday’s opener.

Brewers pitcher Junior Guerra suffered a right calf strain in the loss.

Tony Wolters scored from third with two outs in the seventh after Jett Bandy threw to second trying to catch Charlie Blackmon stealing. The ball short-hopped second baseman Jonathan Villar and trickled away on the infield dirt, allowing Wolters to go home.

Villar also bobbled a relay throw at second on what could have been an inning-ending double play on a sharp bouncer by Blackmon, allowing Reynolds to score from third for a 5-4 lead.

Carlos Estevez got the win.