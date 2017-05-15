If he keeps this up — regardless of whether or not GM David Stearns moves him to further the rebuild — Eric Thames could be carving out a special spot for himself in Milwaukee Brewers lore.

Thames has hit .315/.435/.693 with a 1.128 OPS through the first 38 games of the season, while smacking 13 home runs and racking up 37 runs.

That last number is significant.

Not since Robin Yount (1980) has a Brewers batter started the season at that pace.

Most runs scored through 1st 38 games of season (all-time)

Year Name Runs 2017 Eric Thames 37 1980 Robin Yount 36 1996 Greg Vaughn 33 1980 Paul Molitor 32 2005 Brady Clark 32

He isn’t alone.

The Brewers scored a whopping 29 runs in their three-game sweep of the New York Mets, their highest scoring series since a 31-run effort against the Astros in 2012.

Of Milwaukee’s four highest-scoring series of the last seven seasons, two have come this year: The Mets series, as well as a 29-run series against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers have now scored at least 10 runs in five games this season, and trail only the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees for the league lead.

Team Most 10-run games New York Yankees 7 Los Angeles Dodgers 6 Washington Nationals 6 Milwaukee Brewers 5 Arizona Diamondbacks 5 Colorado Rockies 5 Seattle Mariners 5

